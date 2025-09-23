Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back Javonte Williams has a matchup versus the third-ranked rushing defense in the league (64.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Dallas Cowboys play the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more details on Williams, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Packers.

Javonte Williams Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.48

56.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.40

17.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Williams is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (26th overall), with 44.6 total fantasy points (14.9 per game).

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Williams carried 10 times for 76 yards (7.6 yards per carry) with five catches (on five targets) for 16 yards as a receiver, good for 7.2 fantasy points.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown catch by three players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

