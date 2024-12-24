Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 21st-ranked run defense (128.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Williams vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.39

29.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.84

19.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 98.1 fantasy points in 2024 (6.5 per game), Williams is the 33rd-ranked player at the RB position and 134th among all players.

Over his last three games, Williams has generated 14.0 fantasy points (4.7 per game) as he's rushed for 40 yards and scored one touchdown on 14 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 40 yards on 10 catches (16 targets).

Williams has 29.1 total fantasy points (5.8 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 31 times for 97 yards with two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 74 yards on 16 catches (25 targets).

The peak of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, as he put up 23.1 fantasy points by rushing for 88 yards and two TDs on 14 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed three passes on three targets for 23 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams had his worst game of the season in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he tallied just 0.4 fantasy points (8 carries, -2 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

