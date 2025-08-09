FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Javonte Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Javonte Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams was 32nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 105.9. Going into 2025, he is the 35th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points105.913632
2025 Projected Fantasy Points121.49432

Javonte Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 23 yards. That was in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Seahawks2.3823021023
Week 2Steelers6.51117055065
Week 3@Buccaneers2.1512044041
Week 4@Jets8.01677032080
Week 5Raiders11.113610650111
Week 6Chargers1.6623063036
Week 7@Saints23.114882330111

Javonte Williams vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams1395134263.7
Miles Sanders55205273.7
KaVontae Turpin1692015.8
CeeDee Lamb1470015.0

