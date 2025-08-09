Javonte Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams was 32nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 105.9. Going into 2025, he is the 35th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 105.9 136 32 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 121.4 94 32

Javonte Williams 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 23 yards. That was in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Seahawks 2.3 8 23 0 2 1 0 23 Week 2 Steelers 6.5 11 17 0 5 5 0 65 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2.1 5 12 0 4 4 0 41 Week 4 @Jets 8.0 16 77 0 3 2 0 80 Week 5 Raiders 11.1 13 61 0 6 5 0 111 Week 6 Chargers 1.6 6 23 0 6 3 0 36 Week 7 @Saints 23.1 14 88 2 3 3 0 111 View Full Table ChevronDown

Javonte Williams vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 139 513 4 26 3.7 Miles Sanders 55 205 2 7 3.7 KaVontae Turpin 16 92 0 1 5.8 CeeDee Lamb 14 70 0 1 5.0

