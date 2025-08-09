Javonte Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams was 32nd among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 105.9. Going into 2025, he is the 35th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Javonte Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|105.9
|136
|32
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|121.4
|94
|32
Javonte Williams 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 23.1 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 23 yards. That was in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|2.3
|8
|23
|0
|2
|1
|0
|23
|Week 2
|Steelers
|6.5
|11
|17
|0
|5
|5
|0
|65
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|2.1
|5
|12
|0
|4
|4
|0
|41
|Week 4
|@Jets
|8.0
|16
|77
|0
|3
|2
|0
|80
|Week 5
|Raiders
|11.1
|13
|61
|0
|6
|5
|0
|111
|Week 6
|Chargers
|1.6
|6
|23
|0
|6
|3
|0
|36
|Week 7
|@Saints
|23.1
|14
|88
|2
|3
|3
|0
|111
Javonte Williams vs. Other Cowboys Rushers
The Cowboys, who ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Javonte Williams
|139
|513
|4
|26
|3.7
|Miles Sanders
|55
|205
|2
|7
|3.7
|KaVontae Turpin
|16
|92
|0
|1
|5.8
|CeeDee Lamb
|14
|70
|0
|1
|5.0
Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.