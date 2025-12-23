Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings faces a matchup versus the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (217.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more info on Jennings, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Bears.

Jauan Jennings Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.21

60.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.56

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jennings is currently the 31st-ranked player in fantasy (126th overall), with 104.6 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

In his last three games, Jennings has posted 38.7 fantasy points (12.9 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 147 yards and four touchdowns.

Jennings has been targeted 30 times, with 21 receptions for 242 yards and five TDs, in his last five games. He has posted 54.2 fantasy points (10.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Jennings' fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 15.7 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on five targets) for 37 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jauan Jennings delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (0.7 points) in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching one ball for seven yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown catch by 21 players this season.

Chicago has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to six players this season.

The Bears have allowed only one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

