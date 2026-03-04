James Madison vs Louisiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 9 seed James Madison Dukes (17-14, 9-9 Sun Belt) and the No. 12 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-21, 7-11 Sun Belt) face off in the Sun Belt tournament Wednesday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

James Madison vs. Louisiana Picks and Prediction

Prediction: James Madison win (67.9%)

To help you make an informed wager on James Madison-Louisiana outing (in which James Madison is a 6.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 133.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

James Madison vs. Louisiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

James Madison has compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Louisiana is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

James Madison hasn't covered the spread as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season, while Louisiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more 37.5% of the time.

The Dukes have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-9-0) than they have in home games (5-9-0).

The Ragin' Cajuns' winning percentage against the spread at home is .533 (8-7-0). On the road, it is .375 (6-10-0).

James Madison has beaten the spread eight times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in Sun Belt action, Louisiana is 9-10-0 this year.

James Madison vs. Louisiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

James Madison has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

This year, the Dukes have won four of five games when listed as at least -300 or better on the moneyline.

Louisiana has compiled a 6-20 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.1% of those games).

The Ragin' Cajuns are 2-14 (winning only 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies James Madison has a 75% chance of walking away with the win.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, James Madison was 175th in the nation offensively (73.9 points scored per game) and 131st on defense (70.5 points conceded).

Last season, James Madison was 152nd in the country in rebounds (32.5 per game) and 90th in rebounds conceded (29.8).

Last season James Madison was ranked 311th in the country in assists with 11.7 per game.

James Madison was 50th in the nation in turnovers per game (9.8) and 305th in turnovers forced (10) last year.

While Louisiana ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in points per game last season with 65.4 (eighth-worst), it ranked 209th in college basketball with 73 points allowed per contest.

It was a difficult season for Louisiana last year in terms of rebounding, as it tallied only 27.1 rebounds per game (sixth-worst in college basketball) and allowed 34.9 rebounds per contest (12th-worst).

Louisiana didn't produce many assists last year, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 10.3 assists per game.

Louisiana was 71st in the nation with 10 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 74th with 12.5 forced turnovers per game.

