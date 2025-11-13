James Madison vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The James Madison Dukes will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in college football action on Saturday.

James Madison vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-1587) | Appalachian State: (+900)

James Madison: (-1587) | Appalachian State: (+900) Spread: James Madison: -21.5 (-102) | Appalachian State: +21.5 (-120)

James Madison: -21.5 (-102) | Appalachian State: +21.5 (-120) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

James Madison vs Appalachian State Betting Trends

James Madison is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

James Madison is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

James Madison has played nine games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 4-5-0 this year.

There have been four Appalachian State games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

James Madison vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dukes win (96.6%)

James Madison vs Appalachian State Point Spread

James Madison is favored by 21.5 points against Appalachian State. James Madison is -102 to cover the spread, while Appalachian State is -120.

James Madison vs Appalachian State Over/Under

The James Madison-Appalachian State game on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

James Madison vs Appalachian State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for James Madison vs. Appalachian State reveal James Madison as the favorite (-1587) and Appalachian State as the underdog (+900).

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 34.8 27 16.9 12 51.7 9 Appalachian State 26.6 80 27.3 82 55.5 9

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

