James Madison vs Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The James Madison Dukes will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in college football action on Saturday.
James Madison vs Appalachian State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: James Madison: (-1587) | Appalachian State: (+900)
- Spread: James Madison: -21.5 (-102) | Appalachian State: +21.5 (-120)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
James Madison vs Appalachian State Betting Trends
- James Madison is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- James Madison is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- James Madison has played nine games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Appalachian State is 4-5-0 this year.
- There have been four Appalachian State games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.
James Madison vs Appalachian State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dukes win (96.6%)
James Madison vs Appalachian State Point Spread
James Madison is favored by 21.5 points against Appalachian State. James Madison is -102 to cover the spread, while Appalachian State is -120.
James Madison vs Appalachian State Over/Under
The James Madison-Appalachian State game on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
James Madison vs Appalachian State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for James Madison vs. Appalachian State reveal James Madison as the favorite (-1587) and Appalachian State as the underdog (+900).
James Madison vs. Appalachian State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|James Madison
|34.8
|27
|16.9
|12
|51.7
|9
|Appalachian State
|26.6
|80
|27.3
|82
|55.5
|9
James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field
