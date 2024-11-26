James Cook Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

In Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will meet the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (110.8 yards allowed per game).

Is Cook a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Cook vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.19

67.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.40

19.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 33rd overall, as he has tallied 143.8 total fantasy points (14.4 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Cook has amassed 36.1 fantasy points (12.0 per game) as he's rushed for 144 yards and scored three touchdowns on 38 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 37 yards on 11 grabs (15 targets).

Cook has posted 70.6 fantasy points (14.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 287 yards with six touchdowns on 67 carries. He has also contributed 59 yards on 14 catches (18 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, as he tallied 27.5 fantasy points by scampering for 78 yards and two TDs on 11 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed one pass on one target for 17 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.8 points) in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 39 yards on nine carries with one catch for nine yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The 49ers have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

San Francisco has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the 49ers this season.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

