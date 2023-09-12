Jamaal Williams Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams will be up against the team with last year's 18th-ranked run defense, the Carolina Panthers (122.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 7:15 PM ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth a look for his upcoming game against the Panthers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Williams vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.61

9.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.81

62.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.09

7.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 213.9 fantasy points (12.6 per game) in 2022, Williams ranked 27th in the league and seventh at his position.

In his one game this year, Williams picked up 5.2 fantasy points. He rushed for 45 yards on 18 carries, with zero touchdowns.

Williams picked up 24.4 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 64 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 11 versus the New York Giants.

In Week 4 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Williams had another strong showing with 22.9 fantasy points, thanks to 19 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers -- Williams accumulated 1.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: 7 carries, 11 yards.

Williams accumulated 3.3 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 33 yards -- in Week 15 against the New York Jets, his second-worst performance of the season.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Panthers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Carolina allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Panthers last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Carolina last season, six players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Panthers last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Carolina last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Panthers yielded more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

The Panthers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last year.

