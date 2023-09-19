Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 3 (Monday at 7:15 PM ET), QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (248.5 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Hurts, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers.

Hurts vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.00

21.00 Projected Passing Yards: 231.45

231.45 Projected Passing TDs: 1.41

1.41 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.78

45.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has piled up 37.7 fantasy points in 2023 (18.9 per game), which ranks him 23rd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 37 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Hurts has connected on 40-of-56 throws for 363 yards, with two passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 37.7 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 72 rushing yards on 21 attempts with two TDs.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Hurts produced 25.2 fantasy points, piling up 193 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick while chipping in 35 rushing yards and two TDs with his legs.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

