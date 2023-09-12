Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings -- whose passing defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last year (265.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Hurts for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hurts vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 23.06

23.06 Projected Passing Yards: 240.11

240.11 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.16

49.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts 2022 Fantasy Performance

Hurts accumulated 12.5 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 22 of 33 passes for 170 yards, throwing for one touchdown with zero interceptions, and ran for 37 yards on nine carries.

In his best game last year, Hurts picked up 41.2 fantasy points -- 27-of-38 (71.1%), 304 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 15 carries, 70 yards, 3 TDs. That was in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In another good fantasy showing last year, Hurts finished with 34.7 points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 315 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 17 carries, 61 yards, 3 TDs in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

In his worst game of the year, Hurts ended up with 8.5 fantasy points -- 20-of-35 (57.1%), 229 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 18 versus the New York Giants.

In Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, Hurts posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 14.7 points, via this stat line: 15-of-25 (60%), 121 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Last year, Minnesota allowed eight quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Vikings allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Minnesota allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last year, the Vikings allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Minnesota allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Minnesota gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

On the ground, one player compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Vikings allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

