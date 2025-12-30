Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will match up with the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Washington Commanders (243.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Hurts' next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Jalen Hurts Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 187.46

187.46 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.80

30.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

With 299.0 fantasy points in 2025 (18.7 per game), Hurts is the seventh-ranked player at the QB position and ninth among all players.

In his last three games, Hurts has put up 51.2 fantasy points (17.1 per game), completing 47-of-72 passes for 470 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 84 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Hurts has posted 67.9 fantasy points (13.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 940 yards on 87-of-146 passing, with eight touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 123 rushing yards on 25 carries.

The peak of Hurts' fantasy season was a Week 12 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, when he tallied 30.9 fantasy points (7 receptions, 33 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (0.4 points) in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 240 yards and zero touchdowns with four picks.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up at least three passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed seven players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed 27 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts?