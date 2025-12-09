Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (211.8 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth a look for his next matchup against the Raiders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jalen Hurts Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.6

19.6 Projected Passing Yards: 207.80

207.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.29

1.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.14

34.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has put up 247.8 fantasy points in 2025 (19.1 per game), which ranks him sixth at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 8 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Hurts has completed 67-of-113 throws for 759 yards, with three passing touchdowns and five interceptions, resulting in 47.6 total fantasy points (15.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 72 rushing yards on 15 attempts with two TDs.

Hurts has compiled 1,077 passing yards (96-of-167) with four TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 74.1 fantasy points (14.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 130 yards rushing on 30 carries with three touchdowns.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy season was a Week 12 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (30.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jalen Hurts stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 240 yards and zero touchdowns with four interceptions with eight yards on four attempts on the ground (0.4 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Raiders have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown reception by 18 players this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to 14 players this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

