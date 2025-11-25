Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking at a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (224.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Chicago Bears, Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Is Hurts a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bears? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Jalen Hurts Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 28, 2025

November 28, 2025 Game Time: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4

19.4 Projected Passing Yards: 220.24

220.24 Projected Passing TDs: 1.50

1.50 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.44

27.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 231.1 fantasy points (21.0 per game) rank him fourth at the QB position and fifth overall.

Through his last three games, Hurts has completed 56-of-93 passes for 607 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 57.4 total fantasy points (19.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 91 rushing yards on 22 attempts with three TDs.

Hurts has generated 106.8 fantasy points (21.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,112 yards on 90-of-136 passing, with nine touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 103 rushing yards on 30 carries with three TDs.

The peak of Hurts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys last week, as he posted 30.9 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jalen Hurts delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (11.5 points) in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 101 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed just two players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

Only two players have run for more than one TD against the Bears this year.

