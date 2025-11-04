Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 10 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Green Bay Packers, who have the ninth-ranked passing defense in the league (197 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Hurts, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Packers.

Jalen Hurts Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 233.74

233.74 Projected Passing TDs: 1.15

1.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.40

30.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and eighth overall, as he has put up 173.7 total fantasy points (21.7 per game).

Through his last three games, Hurts has connected on 58-of-76 passes for 788 yards, with eight passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 70 total fantasy points (23.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 25 rushing yards on 15 attempts with one TD.

Hurts has put up 108.9 fantasy points (21.8 per game) in his last five games, completing 96-of-138 passes for 1,198 yards, with 12 touchdowns and one interception. He's added 90 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Hurts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, as he put up 29.0 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jalen Hurts delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (11.5 points) in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 101 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Green Bay has allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Green Bay this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

