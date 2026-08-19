Jalen Hurts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Hurts is the sixth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 299.0 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, see below.

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Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 270.7 7 6 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 301.1 4 4

Jalen Hurts 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, Hurts posted a season-high 30.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 27-of-39 (69.2%), 289 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 33 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 24.3 19-for-23 152 0 0 2 Week 2 @Chiefs 11.5 15-for-22 101 0 0 1 Week 3 Rams 29.0 21-for-32 226 3 0 1 Week 4 @Buccaneers 19.4 15-for-24 130 2 0 0 Week 5 Broncos 19.5 23-for-38 280 2 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 20.6 24-for-33 283 1 1 1 Week 7 @Vikings 24.0 19-for-23 326 3 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps

Hurts' previous season stat line featured 3,224 passing yards (201.5 per game) while going 294-for-454 (64.8% completion percentage) with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Hurts' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets DeVonta Smith 113 77 1008 4 10 Dallas Goedert 82 60 591 11 15 Marquise Brown 74 49 587 5 9

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