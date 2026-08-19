Jalen Hurts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen Hurts is the sixth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 299.0 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, see below.
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Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|270.7
|7
|6
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|301.1
|4
|4
Jalen Hurts 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, Hurts posted a season-high 30.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 27-of-39 (69.2%), 289 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 33 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|24.3
|19-for-23
|152
|0
|0
|2
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|11.5
|15-for-22
|101
|0
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|29.0
|21-for-32
|226
|3
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|19.4
|15-for-24
|130
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Broncos
|19.5
|23-for-38
|280
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Giants
|20.6
|24-for-33
|283
|1
|1
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|24.0
|19-for-23
|326
|3
|0
|0
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Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps
Hurts' previous season stat line featured 3,224 passing yards (201.5 per game) while going 294-for-454 (64.8% completion percentage) with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Hurts' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|DeVonta Smith
|113
|77
|1008
|4
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|82
|60
|591
|11
|15
|Marquise Brown
|74
|49
|587
|5
|9
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