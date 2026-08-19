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Jalen Hurts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jalen Hurts 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Hurts is the sixth-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 299.0 fantasy points a year ago (eighth among all NFL QBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, see below.

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Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points270.776
2026 Projected Fantasy Points301.144

Jalen Hurts 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, Hurts posted a season-high 30.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 27-of-39 (69.2%), 289 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 33 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Cowboys24.319-for-23152002
Week 2@Chiefs11.515-for-22101001
Week 3Rams29.021-for-32226301
Week 4@Buccaneers19.415-for-24130200
Week 5Broncos19.523-for-38280200
Week 6@Giants20.624-for-33283111
Week 7@Vikings24.019-for-23326300

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Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps

Hurts' previous season stat line featured 3,224 passing yards (201.5 per game) while going 294-for-454 (64.8% completion percentage) with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Below is a glance at how a few of Hurts' potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
DeVonta Smith113771008410
Dallas Goedert82605911115
Marquise Brown744958759

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Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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