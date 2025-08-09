Jalen Hurts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the fifth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 315.0 points a year ago (eighth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|315.0
|10
|8
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|306.8
|3
|3
Jalen Hurts 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 8 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Hurts posted a season-high 35.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 16-of-20 (80%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 37 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|16.4
|20-for-34
|278
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|23.8
|23-for-30
|183
|1
|1
|1
|Week 3
|@Saints
|10.9
|29-for-38
|311
|0
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|16.3
|18-for-30
|158
|1
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Browns
|21.9
|16-for-25
|264
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22.8
|10-for-14
|114
|1
|0
|2
|Week 8
|@Bengals
|35.1
|16-for-20
|236
|1
|0
|3
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps
Hurts averaged 193.5 passing yards per outing and completed 18 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how a few of Hurts' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|A.J. Brown
|97
|67
|1079
|7
|9
|DeVonta Smith
|89
|68
|833
|8
|11
|Dallas Goedert
|52
|42
|496
|2
|9
Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.