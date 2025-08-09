FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jalen Hurts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jalen Hurts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the fifth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 315.0 points a year ago (eighth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points315.0108
2025 Projected Fantasy Points306.833

Jalen Hurts 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Hurts posted a season-high 35.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 16-of-20 (80%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 37 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Packers16.420-for-34278220
Week 2Falcons23.823-for-30183111
Week 3@Saints10.929-for-38311010
Week 4@Buccaneers16.318-for-30158101
Week 6Browns21.916-for-25264200
Week 7@Giants22.810-for-14114102
Week 8@Bengals35.116-for-20236103

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps

Hurts averaged 193.5 passing yards per outing and completed 18 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how a few of Hurts' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
A.J. Brown9767107979
DeVonta Smith8968833811
Dallas Goedert524249629

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup