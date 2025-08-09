Jalen Hurts 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the fifth-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after picking up 315.0 points a year ago (eighth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Jalen Hurts Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hurts' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 315.0 10 8 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 306.8 3 3

Jalen Hurts 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Hurts posted a season-high 35.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 16-of-20 (80%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 37 yards, 3 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 16.4 20-for-34 278 2 2 0 Week 2 Falcons 23.8 23-for-30 183 1 1 1 Week 3 @Saints 10.9 29-for-38 311 0 1 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 16.3 18-for-30 158 1 0 1 Week 6 Browns 21.9 16-for-25 264 2 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 22.8 10-for-14 114 1 0 2 Week 8 @Bengals 35.1 16-for-20 236 1 0 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Receiving Corps

Hurts averaged 193.5 passing yards per outing and completed 18 touchdowns last season. Below is a glance at how a few of Hurts' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets A.J. Brown 97 67 1079 7 9 DeVonta Smith 89 68 833 8 11 Dallas Goedert 52 42 496 2 9

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.