Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), TE Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (214.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Ferguson a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Raiders? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Ferguson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jake Ferguson Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 17, 2025

November 17, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.45

38.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.56

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

Ferguson is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (104th overall), putting up 72.4 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

In his last three games, Ferguson has produced 17.9 fantasy points (6.0 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into 12 catches for 79 yards and two TDs.

Ferguson has tallied 161 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 22 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 44.1 (8.8 per game) during that period.

The high point of Ferguson's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 16.9 total fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Las Vegas has allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown reception by 11 players this season.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Las Vegas this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Raiders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.