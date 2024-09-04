Jake Ferguson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Cleveland Browns -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the league last year (164.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Ferguson worth a look for his upcoming game against the Browns? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Ferguson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ferguson vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.62

5.62 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.39

41.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Ferguson picked up 106.1 fantasy points (6.2 per game) -- eighth at his position, 141st in the NFL.

Ferguson picked up 27.3 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 93 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Ferguson's 15.1 fantasy points in Week 9 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- seven receptions, 91 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Ferguson accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- two catches, 11 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 1 versus the New York Giants, which was his poorest game of the season.

In his second-worst game of the year, Ferguson ended up with 1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, 15 yards, on one target -- in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Browns last year.

In the passing game, Cleveland allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Browns allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Cleveland allowed three players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Browns allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cleveland allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, two players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

Two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Browns last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.