Jake Ferguson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Jake Ferguson is the 14th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Dallas Cowboys player was 33rd among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 45.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|45.4
|268
|32
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|75.0
|148
|10
Jake Ferguson 2024 Game-by-Game
Ferguson picked up 9.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 95 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|1.5
|5
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|9.5
|11
|6
|95
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4.9
|7
|7
|49
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|7.0
|7
|6
|70
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|1.1
|4
|3
|11
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|2.3
|8
|6
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|7.1
|10
|7
|71
|0
Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers
The Cowboys ran 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Ferguson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jake Ferguson
|86
|59
|494
|0
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|152
|101
|1194
|6
|16
|George Pickens
|103
|59
|900
|3
|16
|Jalen Tolbert
|79
|49
|610
|7
|13
