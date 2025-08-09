FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jake Ferguson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jake Ferguson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Jake Ferguson is the 14th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Dallas Cowboys player was 33rd among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 45.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points45.426832
2025 Projected Fantasy Points75.014810

Jake Ferguson 2024 Game-by-Game

Ferguson picked up 9.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 95 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Browns1.553150
Week 3Ravens9.5116950
Week 4@Giants4.977490
Week 5@Steelers7.076700
Week 6Lions1.143110
Week 8@49ers2.386230
Week 9@Falcons7.1107710

Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys ran 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Ferguson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jake Ferguson865949404
CeeDee Lamb1521011194616
George Pickens10359900316
Jalen Tolbert7949610713

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

