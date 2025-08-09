Jake Ferguson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Jake Ferguson is the 14th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Dallas Cowboys player was 33rd among all TEs in fantasy points last year, with 45.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 45.4 268 32 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 75.0 148 10

Jake Ferguson 2024 Game-by-Game

Ferguson picked up 9.5 fantasy points -- six receptions, 95 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 1.5 5 3 15 0 Week 3 Ravens 9.5 11 6 95 0 Week 4 @Giants 4.9 7 7 49 0 Week 5 @Steelers 7.0 7 6 70 0 Week 6 Lions 1.1 4 3 11 0 Week 8 @49ers 2.3 8 6 23 0 Week 9 @Falcons 7.1 10 7 71 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys ran 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Ferguson's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jake Ferguson 86 59 494 0 4 CeeDee Lamb 152 101 1194 6 16 George Pickens 103 59 900 3 16 Jalen Tolbert 79 49 610 7 13

