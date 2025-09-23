Jake Browning Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 4 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), quarterback Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Denver Broncos, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.7 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Browning worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Broncos? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jake Browning Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Passing Yards: 253.80

253.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.24

1.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.55

8.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Browning Fantasy Performance

Browning is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 112th overall, as he has posted 23.6 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

Through two games this season, Browning has completed 40-of-59 passes for 381 yards, with three passing touchdowns and five interceptions, resulting in 23.6 fantasy points.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Browning connected on 70.4% of his passes for 140 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, good for 5.9 fantasy points.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Broncos this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Denver this year.

Denver's defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown reception by two players this year.

Denver has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have allowed one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this season.

