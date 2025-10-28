Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings and their 24th-ranked run defense (130.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.25

81.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.78

0.78 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.88

28.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has produced 114.0 fantasy points in 2025 (16.3 per game), which ranks him eighth at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 24 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Gibbs has 55.0 total fantasy points (18.3 per game), carrying the ball 46 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 115 yards on six catches (seven targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has put up 92.6 fantasy points (18.5 per game) during his last five games, running for 413 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 83 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 153 yards on 13 grabs (15 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Gibbs' fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 33.8 fantasy points (17 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 82 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, running nine times for 19 yards, with 10 receptions for 31 yards as a receiver (5.0 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Minnesota this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Vikings this year.

