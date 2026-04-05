NHL
Flyers vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flyers vs Bruins Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (38-26-12) vs. Boston Bruins (43-26-8)
- Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TNT
Flyers vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-150)
|Bruins (+125)
|5.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (60.8%)
Flyers vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Philadelphia, the favorite, is +172.
Flyers vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for Flyers-Bruins on April 5 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.
Flyers vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Flyers vs Bruins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -150 favorite, while Boston is a +125 underdog on the road.