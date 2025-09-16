Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Baltimore Ravens and their 17th-ranked run defense (111.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Gibbs a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Gibbs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.77

63.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.93

29.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 21.4 fantasy points this season (10.7 per game), Gibbs is the 17th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 67th among all players.

In two games this year, Gibbs has totaled 21.4 fantasy points, as he's run for 113 yards and scored one touchdown on 21 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 41 yards on 13 receptions (13 targets).

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Gibbs carried 12 times for 94 yards (7.8 yards per carry) with three catches (on three targets) for 10 yards as a receiver, good for 16.4 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed a TD reception by four players this season.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Ravens' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.