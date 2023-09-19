Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will take on the 22nd-ranked rushing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (119 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Gibbs worth a look for his next game versus the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Gibbs vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.85

14.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.61

69.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.93

34.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 11.6 fantasy points in 2023 (5.8 per game), Gibbs is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 125th overall.

Through two games this season, Gibbs has 11.6 total fantasy points, carrying the ball 14 times for 59 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 57 yards on nine catches (11 targets).

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Gibbs carried seven times for 17 yards (2.4 yards per carry) with seven catches (on nine targets) for 39 yards as a receiver, good for 5.6 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Atlanta this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

No player has rushed for a TD against Atlanta this season.

