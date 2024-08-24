Jahan Dotson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jahan Dotson was 57th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 75.8. Going into 2024, he is the 63rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Jahan Dotson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Dotson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|75.8
|185
|57
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|116.7
|121
|41
Jahan Dotson 2023 Game-by-Game
Dotson picked up 16.8 fantasy points -- eight catches, 108 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|4.0
|7
|5
|40
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|2.2
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|2.1
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8.7
|9
|4
|27
|1
|Week 5
|Bears
|3.0
|5
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|4.3
|8
|5
|43
|0
Jahan Dotson vs. Other Eagles Receivers
The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time. Below is a glance at how Dotson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jahan Dotson
|83
|49
|518
|4
|11
|A.J. Brown
|158
|106
|1456
|7
|15
|DeVonta Smith
|112
|81
|1066
|7
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|83
|59
|592
|3
|10
