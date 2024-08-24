menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Jahan Dotson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jahan Dotson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jahan Dotson was 57th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 75.8. Going into 2024, he is the 63rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jahan Dotson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dotson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points75.818557
2024 Projected Fantasy Points116.712141

Jahan Dotson 2023 Game-by-Game

Dotson picked up 16.8 fantasy points -- eight catches, 108 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals4.075400
Week 2@Broncos2.253220
Week 3Bills2.142210
Week 4@Eagles8.794271
Week 5Bears3.053300
Week 6@Falcons0.01000
Week 7@Giants4.385430
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jahan Dotson vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time. Below is a glance at how Dotson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jahan Dotson8349518411
A.J. Brown1581061456715
DeVonta Smith11281106676
Dallas Goedert8359592310

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Jahan Dotson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup