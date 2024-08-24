Jahan Dotson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jahan Dotson was 57th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 75.8. Going into 2024, he is the 63rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Jahan Dotson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dotson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 75.8 185 57 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 116.7 121 41

Jahan Dotson 2023 Game-by-Game

Dotson picked up 16.8 fantasy points -- eight catches, 108 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4.0 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2.2 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 2.1 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8.7 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 3.0 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 4.3 8 5 43 0 View Full Table

Jahan Dotson vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles, who ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time. Below is a glance at how Dotson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jahan Dotson 83 49 518 4 11 A.J. Brown 158 106 1456 7 15 DeVonta Smith 112 81 1066 7 6 Dallas Goedert 83 59 592 3 10

