Jaguars vs Texans Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The Jacksonville Jaguars are among the NFL teams playing on Sunday, up against the Houston Texans.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NFL betting odds.

Jaguars vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (84.4%)

Jaguars vs Texans Point Spread

The Jaguars are 7.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Jaguars are -106 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -114 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Texans Over/Under

The Jaguars-Texans matchup on September 24 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Jaguars vs Texans Moneyline

Jacksonville is the favorite, -360 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +290 underdog on the road.

Jaguars vs Texans Betting Trends

The Jaguars beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

Last season, eight of Jacksonville's 17 games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Texans were 8-8-1 last year.

Houston had an ATS record of 5-2 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last year.

The Texans had seven of their 17 games hit the over last year.

