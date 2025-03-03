Jacksonville vs Eastern Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 4 seed Jacksonville Dolphins (18-12, 12-6 ASUN) are squaring off against the No. 5 seed Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13, 12-6 ASUN) in the ASUN tournament on Monday at Swisher Gymnasium, at 7 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 3, 2025

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Arena: Swisher Gymnasium

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jacksonville win (56.6%)

Before you bet on Monday's Jacksonville-Eastern Kentucky spread (Jacksonville -2.5) or total (142.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Jacksonville is 13-14-0 ATS this season.

Eastern Kentucky has covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread this year.

Eastern Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Jacksonville covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (53.8%).

In home games, the Dolphins own a better record against the spread (5-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-8-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Colonels have a better winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than on the road (.533, 8-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Jacksonville is 9-9-0 this year.

Eastern Kentucky's ASUN record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Jacksonville has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (75%) in those contests.

This season, the Dolphins have been victorious 11 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -140 or shorter on the moneyline.

Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 7-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

The Colonels are 5-7 (winning 41.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Jacksonville has a 58.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Jacksonville vs. Eastern Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Jacksonville is outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +39 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.2 points per game (235th in college basketball) and gives up 70.9 per outing (147th in college basketball).

Jacksonville's leading scorer, Robert McCray, is 174th in the nation scoring 16.2 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky has a +94 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. It is putting up 78.2 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and is giving up 75.2 per outing to rank 281st in college basketball.

George Kimble III leads Eastern Kentucky, averaging 18 points per game (70th in college basketball).

The Dolphins pull down 33.5 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Stephon Payne III is 234th in college basketball play with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Dolphins.

The Colonels pull down 34.2 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball), compared to the 34 of their opponents.

Montavious Myrick's eight rebounds per game lead the Colonels and rank 60th in college basketball.

Jacksonville scores 91.8 points per 100 possessions (284th in college basketball), while allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions (101st in college basketball).

The Colonels' 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 141st in college basketball, and the 93.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 179th in college basketball.

