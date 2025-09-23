Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Denver Broncos and their 18th-ranked pass defense (212.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more details on Chase, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Broncos.

Thinking about playing Chase this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ja'Marr Chase Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.15

82.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

With 29.0 fantasy points this season (9.7 per game), Chase is the 16th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 72nd among all players.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Chase reeled in five balls on six targets for 50 yards, good for 3.9 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Denver has not allowed someone to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown reception by two players this season.

Denver has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Denver has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.