Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

In Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), wideout Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (150.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth a look for his next game against the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Chase vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.91

10.91 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.64

75.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has put up 7.2 fantasy points in 2023 (3.6 per game), which ranks him 92nd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 219 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Chase has amassed 7.2 total fantasy points, hauling in 10 balls (on 17 targets) for 70 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Chase produced 3.1 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on eight targets for 31 yards.

Rams Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of One player has caught a TD pass against the Rams this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Rams this year.

