Red Wings vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

On Saturday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are up against the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (40-27-8) vs. New York Rangers (31-36-9)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC

Red Wings vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-144) Rangers (+120) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (57.3%)

Red Wings vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Red Wings. The Rangers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +168.

Red Wings vs Rangers Over/Under

Red Wings versus Rangers on April 4 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Red Wings vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Rangers reveal Detroit as the favorite (-144) and New York as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

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