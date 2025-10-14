J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Running back J.K. Dobbins is looking at a matchup against the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league (128.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Denver Broncos play the New York Giants, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more info on Dobbins, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Giants.

Thinking about playing Dobbins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

J.K. Dobbins Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.82

73.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.32

9.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

Dobbins is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (44th overall), tallying 70.5 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

During his last three games, Dobbins has delivered 28.9 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), running the ball 50 times for 220 yards and one score.

Dobbins has totaled 57.7 fantasy points (11.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 379 yards with three touchdowns on 75 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 18 yards on four grabs (seven targets).

The highlight of Dobbins' fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, when he compiled 14.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 76 rushing yards on 14 carries (5.4 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, J.K. Dobbins stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the New York Jets, rushing 14 times for 40 yards (4.0 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

Just one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against New York this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Giants have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed just one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Giants have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.