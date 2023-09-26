J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

J.K. Dobbins and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns -- whose run defense was ranked 25th in the league last year (135 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Dobbins a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Browns? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Dobbins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dobbins vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.43

9.43 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.04

61.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.63

9.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 74.2 fantasy points (9.3 per game), Dobbins was 46th at his position (and 155th in the NFL).

Dobbins picked up 9.7 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had eight carries for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbins picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 14 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Dobbins picked up 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Dobbins ended up with 1.5 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 15 yards. That happened in Week 6 versus the New York Giants.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Dobbins picked up 4.0 points (7 carries, 23 yards) in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland allowed more than 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

Last season, the Browns allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Cleveland gave up at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Browns gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Cleveland last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Browns allowed 19 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cleveland allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Browns allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

Two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Browns last year.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.