J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins will match up with the 21st-ranked tun defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (119 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thinking about Dobbins for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Dobbins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

J.K. Dobbins Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.40

76.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.78

11.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

With 41.6 fantasy points this season (13.9 per game), Dobbins is the ninth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 33rd among all players.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dobbins carried the ball 11 times for 83 yards (7.5 yards per carry) with one catch (on two targets) for zero yards as a receiver, good for 14.3 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cincinnati's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bengals have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.