NHL
Islanders vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the New York Islanders taking on the New York Rangers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Islanders vs Rangers Game Info
- New York Islanders (29-19-5) vs. New York Rangers (22-26-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-128)
|Rangers (+106)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (57.8%)
Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +198 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -250 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Islanders-Rangers on Jan. 29 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.
Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -128 favorite, while the Rangers are a +106 underdog at home.