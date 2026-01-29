Islanders vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the New York Islanders taking on the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Rangers Game Info

New York Islanders (29-19-5) vs. New York Rangers (22-26-6)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-128) Rangers (+106) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (57.8%)

Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +198 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -250 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Islanders-Rangers on Jan. 29 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline

The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -128 favorite, while the Rangers are a +106 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!