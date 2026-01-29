FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

    Explore Australian Open

      Explore FanDuel Promos

      Explore Email Sign-Up

      More

      Logo
      START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
      Player Image
      SportsBookLogo
      Chevrons Texture
      NHL

      Islanders vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Data Skrive
      Data Skrive

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Islanders vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The NHL's Thursday slate includes the New York Islanders taking on the New York Rangers.

      Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

      Islanders vs Rangers Game Info

      • New York Islanders (29-19-5) vs. New York Rangers (22-26-6)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Islanders vs Rangers Odds

      All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Islanders (-128)Rangers (+106)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

      Islanders vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

      All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

      • Prediction: Islanders win (57.8%)

      Islanders vs Rangers Puck Line

      • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Islanders are +198 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -250 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

      Islanders vs Rangers Over/Under

      • The over/under for Islanders-Rangers on Jan. 29 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

      Islanders vs Rangers Moneyline

      • The Islanders vs Rangers moneyline has the Islanders as a -128 favorite, while the Rangers are a +106 underdog at home.

      Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Want more stories like this?

      Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

      Newsletter Signup
      Newsletter Signup