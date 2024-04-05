Islanders vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
Data Skrive
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Islanders vs Predators Game Info
- New York Islanders (34-27-15) vs. Nashville Predators (44-28-4)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
Islanders vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Islanders (-113)
|Predators (-106)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (51.8%)
Islanders vs Predators Spread
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -255 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +205.
Islanders vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Islanders-Predators on April 6 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.
Islanders vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Predators reveal New York as the favorite (-113) and Nashville as the underdog (-106) on the road.