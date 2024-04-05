Islanders vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Predators Game Info

New York Islanders (34-27-15) vs. Nashville Predators (44-28-4)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Islanders vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-113) Predators (-106) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (51.8%)

Islanders vs Predators Spread

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Predators are -255 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +205.

Islanders vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Islanders-Predators on April 6 is 5.5. The over is -138, and the under is +112.

Islanders vs Predators Moneyline