NHL
Islanders vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The New York Islanders will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Saturday.
Islanders vs Predators Game Info
- New York Islanders (26-25-7) vs. Nashville Predators (21-30-7)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-140)
|Predators (+116)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (56.6%)
Islanders vs Predators Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -215.
Islanders vs Predators Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Predators on March 1, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Islanders vs Predators Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +116 underdog on the road.