Islanders vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The New York Islanders will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Saturday.

Islanders vs Predators Game Info

New York Islanders (26-25-7) vs. Nashville Predators (21-30-7)

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-140) Predators (+116) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (56.6%)

Islanders vs Predators Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -215.

Islanders vs Predators Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Predators on March 1, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Islanders vs Predators Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +116 underdog on the road.

