Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

The New York Islanders are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New York Islanders (42-31-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-32-14)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-275) Maple Leafs (+220) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.1%)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -120 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -104.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Islanders versus Maple Leafs on April 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Maple Leafs reveal New York as the favorite (-275) and Toronto as the underdog (+220) on the road.

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