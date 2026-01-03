NHL
Islanders vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- New York Islanders (22-15-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-15-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-110)
|Maple Leafs (-110)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (51.6%)
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-280 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +220.
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Maple Leafs on Jan. 3, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -110 favorite at home.