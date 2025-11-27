FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Flyers Game Info

  • New York Islanders (13-9-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-138)Flyers (+115)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (55.8%)

Islanders vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +176.

Islanders vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Flyers on Nov. 28, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Islanders vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is the underdog, +115 on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite at home.

