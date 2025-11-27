NHL
Islanders vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Islanders vs Flyers Game Info
- New York Islanders (13-9-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-7-3)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-138)
|Flyers (+115)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (55.8%)
Islanders vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +176.
Islanders vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Flyers on Nov. 28, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Islanders vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, +115 on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite at home.