NHL

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
On Thursday in the NHL, the New York Islanders are up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • New York Islanders (33-27-15) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (25-38-12)
  • Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Islanders (-196)Blue Jackets (+162)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (51.5%)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Spread

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are +126 to cover the spread, with the Blue Jackets being -152.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Islanders-Blue Jackets on April 4 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • New York is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +162 underdog at home.

