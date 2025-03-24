FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • New York Islanders (32-28-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-29-9)
  • Date: Monday, March 24, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-142)Blue Jackets (+118)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (55.9%)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +172.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Blue Jackets game on March 24, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Blue Jackets, New York is the favorite at -142, and Columbus is +118 playing on the road.

