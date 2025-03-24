Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Game Info

New York Islanders (32-28-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-29-9)

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Blue Jackets (+118) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (55.9%)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +172.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Blue Jackets game on March 24, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Blue Jackets, New York is the favorite at -142, and Columbus is +118 playing on the road.

