NHL
Islanders vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2
The NHL's Sunday slate includes the New York Islanders facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Islanders vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- New York Islanders (5-5-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-4)
- Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-128)
|Blue Jackets (+106)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Islanders win (51.7%)
Islanders vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -220.
Islanders vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for Islanders-Blue Jackets on Nov. 2 is 6.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Islanders vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- New York is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +106 underdog on the road.