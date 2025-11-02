FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Islanders vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the New York Islanders facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • New York Islanders (5-5-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-4)
  • Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-128)Blue Jackets (+106)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (51.7%)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -220.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Islanders-Blue Jackets on Nov. 2 is 6.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • New York is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +106 underdog on the road.

