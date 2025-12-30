NHL
Islanders vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30
The New York Islanders versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Islanders (21-14-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-6)
- Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NHL Network
Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-150)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (51.1%)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Islanders. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +164.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Islanders versus Blackhawks, on Dec. 30, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Islanders, Chicago is the underdog at +125, and New York is -150 playing on the road.