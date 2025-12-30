Islanders vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The New York Islanders versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info

New York Islanders (21-14-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-6)

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-150) Blackhawks (+125) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blackhawks win (51.1%)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Islanders. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +164.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Islanders versus Blackhawks, on Dec. 30, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Islanders, Chicago is the underdog at +125, and New York is -150 playing on the road.

