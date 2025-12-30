FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

The New York Islanders versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (21-14-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-18-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-150)Blackhawks (+125)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blackhawks win (51.1%)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Islanders. The Blackhawks are -205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +164.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Blackhawks, on Dec. 30, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Islanders, Chicago is the underdog at +125, and New York is -150 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup