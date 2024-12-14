NHL
Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New York Islanders (12-12-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-2)
- Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NHL Network
Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-164)
|Blackhawks (+136)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (51.3%)
Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are +148 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -184.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Islanders versus Blackhawks, on December 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Islanders vs Blackhawks moneyline has New York as a -164 favorite, while Chicago is a +136 underdog at home.