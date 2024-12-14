FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (12-12-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-19-2)
  • Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-164)Blackhawks (+136)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (51.3%)

Islanders vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals. The Islanders are +148 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -184.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Blackhawks, on December 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Islanders vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Islanders vs Blackhawks moneyline has New York as a -164 favorite, while Chicago is a +136 underdog at home.

