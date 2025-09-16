Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 3 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), running back Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the New York Giants, who have the 32nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (177.5 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Pacheco, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Giants.

Isiah Pacheco Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.57

38.57 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.76

9.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Pacheco is the 53rd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 237th overall, as he has posted 5.7 total fantasy points (2.9 per game).

In two games this year, Pacheco has amassed 5.7 fantasy points, as he's run for 47 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 15 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 10 yards on three receptions (five targets).

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Pacheco toted the ball 10 times for 22 yards (2.2 yards per carry) with one catch (on two targets) for seven yards as a receiver, good for 2.9 fantasy points.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed a TD reception by three players this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Giants this year.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco?