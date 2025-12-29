Iowa vs UMass-Lowell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) hope to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-9) on December 29, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa win (99.4%)

Before placing a bet on Monday's Iowa-UMass-Lowell spread (Iowa -31.5) or over/under (144.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has put together a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass-Lowell has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Iowa covers the spread when it is a 31.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than UMass-Lowell covers as an underdog of 31.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Hawkeyes fared better at home, covering seven times in 18 home games, and three times in 10 road games.

This season, the River Hawks are 1-1-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Iowa was the 16th-best team in college basketball (82.5 points per game) last season. However, defensively it was 16th-worst (79.7 points conceded per game).

Iowa was 310th in the country in rebounds per game (29.7) and 21st-worst in rebounds allowed (34.4) last year.

Iowa was third-best in the nation in assists (18.3 per game) last season.

Iowa committed 9.5 turnovers per game last season and forced 12 per game, ranking 35th and 112th, respectively, in the country.

UMass-Lowell ranked 47th in the country last year with 79.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 241st with 74.1 points allowed per game.

UMass-Lowell was 152nd in college basketball with 32.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 30.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year UMass-Lowell ranked 66th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.3 per game.

UMass-Lowell averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.8 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

