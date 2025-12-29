Iowa vs UMass-Lowell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29
The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) hope to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-9) on December 29, 2025.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Game time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Iowa win (99.4%)
Before placing a bet on Monday's Iowa-UMass-Lowell spread (Iowa -31.5) or over/under (144.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.
Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Iowa has put together a 10-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- UMass-Lowell has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Iowa covers the spread when it is a 31.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than UMass-Lowell covers as an underdog of 31.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Against the spread last season, the Hawkeyes fared better at home, covering seven times in 18 home games, and three times in 10 road games.
- This season, the River Hawks are 1-1-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).
Iowa vs. UMass-Lowell Head-to-Head Comparison
- On offense, Iowa was the 16th-best team in college basketball (82.5 points per game) last season. However, defensively it was 16th-worst (79.7 points conceded per game).
- Iowa was 310th in the country in rebounds per game (29.7) and 21st-worst in rebounds allowed (34.4) last year.
- Iowa was third-best in the nation in assists (18.3 per game) last season.
- Iowa committed 9.5 turnovers per game last season and forced 12 per game, ranking 35th and 112th, respectively, in the country.
- UMass-Lowell ranked 47th in the country last year with 79.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 241st with 74.1 points allowed per game.
- UMass-Lowell was 152nd in college basketball with 32.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 30.3 rebounds allowed per contest.
- Last year UMass-Lowell ranked 66th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.3 per game.
- UMass-Lowell averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (267th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.8 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).
