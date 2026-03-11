Iowa vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (21-11, 10-10 Big Ten) take on the No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Thursday at United Center, starting at 12 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Iowa vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (51.2%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Iowa-Ohio State spread (Iowa -1.5) or over/under (138.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Iowa vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Ohio State has covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Iowa (14-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60.9%) than Ohio State (7-5) does as the underdog (58.3%).

When playing at home, the Hawkeyes have a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Buckeyes have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.545, 6-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Iowa is 9-12-0 this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten games, Ohio State is 11-9-0 this season.

Iowa vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

This year, the Hawkeyes have won 17 of 20 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

Ohio State has won three of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Buckeyes have a 3-9 record (winning only 25% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Iowa was the 16th-best team in the nation (82.5 points per game) last season. However, defensively it was 16th-worst (79.7 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Iowa was 310th in the nation in rebounds (29.7 per game) last year. It was 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.4 per game).

With 18.3 assists per game, Iowa was third-best in the country last year.

Iowa was 35th in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.5) and 112th in turnovers forced (12.0) last season.

Offensively, Ohio State averaged 78.8 points per game (58th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 73.5 points per contest on defense (225th-ranked).

Ohio State grabbed 30.2 boards per game (287th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.7 rebounds per contest (147th-ranked).

Last year Ohio State ranked 214th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.1 per game.

Ohio State committed 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (176th-ranked).

