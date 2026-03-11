Iowa vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 9 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (20-11, 10-10 Big Ten) and the No. 17 seed Maryland Terrapins (12-20, 4-16 Big Ten) face off in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday at United Center, tipping off at 12 p.m. ET.

Iowa vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's Iowa-Maryland spread (Iowa -11.5) or over/under (137.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has put together an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Maryland has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Maryland is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record Iowa puts up as an 11.5-point favorite.

The Hawkeyes have done a better job covering the spread in home games (10-7-0) than they have in road tilts (5-6-0).

The Terrapins have been better against the spread on the road (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0) this season.

Iowa has nine wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Maryland is 10-11-0 this year.

Iowa vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those contests.

The Hawkeyes have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -649 or better.

Maryland has won five of the 23 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (21.7%).

The Terrapins have played in 11 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +460 or longer without earning a win.

Iowa has an implied victory probability of 86.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Iowa vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa is outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +297 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.4 points per game (188th in college basketball) and gives up 65.8 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Bennett Stirtz leads Iowa, putting up 20.2 points per game (29th in the nation).

Maryland is being outscored by 6.7 points per game, with a -216 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.9 points per game (310th in college basketball), and allows 76.6 per outing (254th in college basketball).

David Coit is 467th in the country with a team-leading 13.6 points per game.

The 27.1 rebounds per game the Hawkeyes average rank 353rd in the nation. Their opponents collect 26.3 per outing.

Tavion Banks paces the team with 4.8 rebounds per game (681st in college basketball action).

The Terrapins pull down 32.1 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Solomon Washington is 32nd in the country with nine rebounds per game, leading the Terrapins.

Iowa's 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 19th in college basketball, and the 93.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 140th in college basketball.

The Terrapins rank 301st in college basketball averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 325th, allowing 101.3 points per 100 possessions.

