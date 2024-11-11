Iowa State vs UMKC Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) battle the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) at James H. Hilton Coliseum on November 11, 2024.

Iowa State vs. UMKC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Ames, Iowa

Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. UMKC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (98.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on Iowa State-UMKC matchup (in which Iowa State is a 27.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 139.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Iowa State vs. UMKC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State put together a 26-11-0 record against the spread last season.

UMKC went 16-13-0 ATS last year.

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread at home (14-4-0) last season than they did in road tilts (7-3-0).

The Kangaroos' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .700 (7-3-0). On the road, it was .533 (8-7-0).

Iowa State vs. UMKC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State was favored on the moneyline 22 total times last season. It finished 18-4 in those games.

The Cyclones never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -33333 or shorter.

Last season, UMKC won seven out of the 19 games, or 36.8%, in which it was the underdog.

The Kangaroos were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Iowa State has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.7% in this matchup.

Iowa State vs. UMKC Head-to-Head Comparison

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Kangaroos averaged ranked 105th in college basketball, and were 4.7 more than the 28.6 their opponents grabbed per contest.

The Kangaroos' 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 189th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 116th in college basketball.

