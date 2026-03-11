Iowa State vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (26-6, 12-6 Big 12) are taking on the No. 4 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-9, 12-6 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday at T-Mobile Center, at 12:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN Networks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (59.8%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Thursday's Iowa State-Texas Tech spread (Iowa State -5.5) or total (143.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas Tech is 16-15-0 ATS this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Texas Tech is 4-0 against the spread compared to the 15-10 ATS record Iowa State racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread at home (9-8-0) than they have in road affairs (5-5-0).

The Red Raiders have performed better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than away (5-5-0) this season.

Iowa State's record against the spread in conference games is 11-8-0.

Texas Tech has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has come away with 21 wins in the 26 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Cyclones have been victorious 19 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 or better on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has won 50% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-4).

The Red Raiders are 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 67.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State was 34th in college basketball in points scored (80.3 per game) and 61st in points allowed (68.3) last year.

Last season, Iowa State was 142nd in the nation in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3).

Last season Iowa State was ranked 77th in college basketball in assists with 15.0 per game.

Iowa State was 232nd in the nation in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last season.

Offensively, Texas Tech averaged 80.9 points per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 68.5 points per contest at the other end (70th-ranked).

Last season Texas Tech grabbed 33.5 boards per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Last year Texas Tech ranked 34th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 16.1 per game.

Texas Tech forced 11.1 turnovers per game last season (197th-ranked in college basketball), but it averaged only 9.1 turnovers per game (12th-best).

